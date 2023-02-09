MULTAN - One terrorist was killed and three managed to flee during heavy exchange of fire between CTD and personnel and militants in Khanewal, CTD Spokesman said Wednesday. The terrorist killed in the CTD raid has was identified by police as the banned TTP commander Irfanullah. He was the mastermind behind the Rawalpindi car bombing. Terrorists were planning to target sensitive installations and important personalities across the country. Following the intense exchange of fire, suicide jackets, grenades and weapons were recovered from the killed terrorist .The terrorists belonged to the outlawed TTP. CTD Multan conducted a raid in Khanewal to arrest the terror
