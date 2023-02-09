Share:

MULTAN - One terrorist was killed and three managed to flee during heavy exchange of fire between CTD and personnel and militants in Khanewal, CTD Spokesman said Wednesday. The terror­ist killed in the CTD raid has was identified by police as the banned TTP commander Ir­fanullah. He was the master­mind behind the Rawalpindi car bombing. Terrorists were planning to target sensitive installations and important personalities across the coun­try. Following the intense ex­change of fire, suicide jackets, grenades and weapons were recovered from the killed ter­rorist .The terrorists belonged to the outlawed TTP. CTD Mul­tan conducted a raid in Khan­ewal to arrest the terror