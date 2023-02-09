Share:

OKARA - Two people including a woman were killed and two others were injured in an explosion in a firecrackers-pro­ducing factory in Okara.

According to police, an explosion occurred in a firecrackers-produc­ing factory near Shabir Walakho in Okara. Four people including three women sustained injuries, follow­ing the explosion on Tuesday eve­ning. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where two including a woman, succumbed to their burnt wounds at THQ Hospital Okara. Meanwhile, two other injured namely, Muhammad Ahmed and Fouzia have been rushed to Lahore.

Meanwhile, DPO Mansoor Aman has ordered to arrest the culprits behind the incident. Separately, two people were injured in an explo­sion at a firecracker factory in Pun­jab’s Hafizabad. According to res­cue and police officials, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The factory’s roof and walls also caved in due to the powerful blast. Upon getting in­formation, police and rescue teams reached the site and cordoned it off. The blast was so loud that it was heard far and wide causing panic in the area.