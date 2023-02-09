Share:

LONDON-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

“We’ve all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long, I can’t tell you,” King Charles said. The pair greeted each other by shaking hands in the Palace’s 1844 Room, and Zelensky said it was “a great honor to be here.”

The King went on to say that he heard the Ukrainian President had addressed both Houses of Parliament earlier on Wednesday.

Zelensky responded that British lawmakers had been a “big support,” and the King responded, “I’m so glad.”

The pair met in private for a half-hour conversation about the war and Britain’s support of Ukraine, according to Buckingham Palace. They were joined by the King’s principal private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, and the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

He is slated to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris later Wednesday. Zelensky says he is grateful to UK for tanks and training Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Britain for supplying tanks to Ukraine and training soldiers on them.

“Thank you very much for this powerful defensive step, for tank assistance. Thank you. The coalition of long range missiles ... will allow us to make the evil, evil completely retreat from our country by destroying its headways deep in the occupied territories,” Zelensky said.

The UK was the first to announce in mid-January that it would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. The UK government also said Wednesday that it will start training Ukrainian pilots on NATO-standard fighter jets. “I’m not speaking just about weapons; we proved together that the world truly helps those who are brave in defending freedom, and thus paves the way for a new history,” he added.

