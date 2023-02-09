Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said that work was underway on 1,657 schemes of vari­ous departments across the district, while the cost of these schemes was estimated at Rs61.41 billion.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Development Committee at his office, here on Wednesday. He said that Rs10 billion funds had been released for the schemes for the current financial year. These schemes include 203 of the Annual Development Programme, 271 of the community development programme, 1,158 of the prime minister’s special development programme and 24 of the ru­ral development programme, he added.

DC Shoaib Ali urged officers of the departments con­cerned to make sure timely completion of the ongoing proj­ects while no compromise would be made on quality of the construction material. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Shoaib Niswana and Deputy Director Development Waqas Ranjha, along with officers of other rel­evant departments, participated in the meeting.