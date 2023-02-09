Share:

HYDERABADKARACHI - The World Cancer Day was observed here at Isra University on Wednesday. This year’s theme was ‘Closing The Care Gap for Cancer Patients.’ Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nazir Ashraf Laghari also led the walk along with Senior faculty members and a large number of students. A seminar was also organised in connection with the World Cancer Day. The vice chancellor said that cancer was spreading rapidly all over the world. He said that a large number of people were unaware of the symptoms of cancer and how it could be prevented. Prof Dr Naeem Ahmed Laghari, Head of Oncology Department, spoke about the Breast Cancer Clinic which was already functional here and providing preventive care to patients.