14th meeting of Pak-Russia Consultative Group held

ISLAMABAD - The 14th round of Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability was held under the chair­manship of Additional Foreign Secretary (Arms Con­trol and Disarmament) Mohammad Kamran Akhtar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs S.A. Ryabkov yesterday.

The parties had an in-depth exchange of views on international security and regional stability challeng­es, as well as on various aspects of arms control, dis­armament and non-proliferation, said a Foreign Of­fice statement.

The two sides discussed issues related to the agen­da of the First Committee of the UN General Assem­bly, the Conference on Disarmament, the IAEA and the OPCW, it said.

“The issues concerning biological, space and in­ternational information security, as well as new and emerging technologies, including the military use of artificial intelligence, came under discussion at length,” the FO said.

The two sides expressed satisfaction on the simi­larity of views on range of issues of global strategic stability, regional security including matters related to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

Readiness was expressed to continue close coordi­nation at relevant international platforms. Moreover, the importance of regular meetings of the Consulta­tive Group was also emphasized.

It was agreed to hold the 15th meeting of the Group next year in Islamabad.