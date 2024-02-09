26,000 police, army personnel deployed to ensure peaceful general elections

LAHORE - Over 26,000 police,army and rang­ers personnel were performing duty to ensure peaceful general elections in Lahore. According to a spokesperson,CCTV cameras have been installed at more than 4,300 police stations in the city, while Cap­ital City Police Officer (CCPO), Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Deputy In­spector General (DIG) Operations Lahore, Ali Nasir Rizvi were patrol­ling different areas of the city. Lady police officers have been deployed at women’s polling stations. Polling in Lahore’s 14 national and 30 pro­vincial assemblies constituencies started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm. Heavy police contingents have been deployed in sensitive ar­eas to prevent any violation of Sec­tion-144 during polling.

CCPO VISITS POLLING STATIONS

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana inspected polling stations in Lahore. He visited Garhi Shahu, Lawrence Road, Model Town, Defence and Cantonment areas. Kamyana reviewed security arrangements at sensitive polling stations, stressing strict adherence to the Election Commission’s code of conduct. He emphasized peace­ful conduct and warned against any disruptions to the polling process. He assured the public of a peaceful environment for voting, highlight­ing the vigilance of police person­nel and the deployment of Dolphin squads and Piru teams for effective patrolling. Special checkpoints were established around polling stations to maintain security, with additional support from the Anti-Riot Force to ensure peace. Kamyana affirmed zero tolerance for unlawful behav­ior and enforced strict restrictions on weapons possession under Sec­tion 144. Supervising officers were instructed to continuously moni­tor security measures and prevent unauthorized access to polling sta­tions. Kamyana urged all personnel on the election duty to remain vigi­lant and report any suspicious activ­ity promptly. Meanwhile, the polling process is going on peacefully and transparently across the province under tight security of Punjab police. This was stated by Inspector Gener­al of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar in a statement issued here on Thursday. The IGP said that the police personnel were on high alert at sensitive locations and all the polling stations of the province, in­cluding Lahore, adding that effective steps had been taken to maintain the flow of traffic on all highways and public places. The IGP said that more than 130,000 officers and offi­cials, including women, were posted on election security, adding that police teams would remain at the duty points till the polling process was over. He said that police per­sonnel were helping disabled and weak people who came to the poll­ing stations to fulfill their national duty. He said that the election pro­cess was being monitored moment by moment from all control rooms of Punjab police whereas all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs were reviewing the se­curity and traffic arrangements in the field themselves, Indiscriminate action will be taken against display of arms, aerial firing, fighting, sabo­taging the election process and vio­lation of Section 144, he added.