Friday, February 09, 2024
4,000 volunteers deployed

Agencies
February 09, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The polling for the general elections 2024 has started in all the National Assem­bly and Punjab Assembly seats in Bahawalpur districts here on Thursday. According to the APP scribe, the polling started at 8 a.m. and would continue till 5 p.m. Of­ficial sources in the local Election Commission said that around 1601 polling stations had been es­tablished across Bahawalpur. “Out of them, 79 polling stations come under category “A”, 370 under cat­egory “B” and 1,152 under catego­ry “C”,” they said. Official sources in the district police said that around 4,000 and 3,000 volunteers had been deployed for election duty in Bahawalpur district. “4,000 police personnel and 3,000 volunteers have been deployed in and outside polling stations to maintain law and order during the polling pro­cess,” said a police spokesman for Bahawalpur police.

Agencies

