After deadly fires, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

SANTIAGO - Three days of mourning and funeral ceremonies got underway Wednesday for Chile’s ex-president Sebastian Pinera, a day after he drowned when the helicopter he was piloting crashed into a lake. The accident came as the South American country was already reeling from vicious wildfires that left at least 131 dead in the coastal Valparaiso region and scorched entire communities. Pinera’s family had been enjoying their summer holidays in Lago Ranco when the helicopter plunged into the waters of the immense lake surrounded by forest some 920 kilometers (570 miles) south of Santiago. An autopsy established the cause of Pinera’s death as “asphyxiation due to submersion,” said regional prosecutor Tatiana Esquivel. Draped in the Chilean flag, and carried on a carriage drawn by uniformed officers, Pinera’s coffin was loaded into an air force plane in the southern city of Valdivia, accompanied by his wife, four children and some of his nine grandchildren. The coffin later arrived in Santiago, where Pinera’s family were received by his leftist successor, President Gabriel Boric, before being escorted to Congress.