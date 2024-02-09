After deadly fires, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

SANTIAGO - Three days of mourning and funeral ceremonies got underway Wednesday for Chile’s ex-president Sebas­tian Pinera, a day after he drowned when the helicop­ter he was piloting crashed into a lake. The accident came as the South Ameri­can country was already reeling from vicious wild­fires that left at least 131 dead in the coastal Valpara­iso region and scorched en­tire communities. Pinera’s family had been enjoying their summer holidays in Lago Ranco when the he­licopter plunged into the waters of the immense lake surrounded by forest some 920 kilometers (570 miles) south of Santiago. An autopsy established the cause of Pinera’s death as “asphyxiation due to submersion,” said regional prosecutor Tatiana Esquiv­el. Draped in the Chilean flag, and carried on a car­riage drawn by uniformed officers, Pinera’s coffin was loaded into an air force plane in the southern city of Valdivia, accompanied by his wife, four children and some of his nine grand­children. The coffin later arrived in Santiago, where Pinera’s family were re­ceived by his leftist succes­sor, President Gabriel Bo­ric, before being escorted to Congress.