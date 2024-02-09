Balochistan CM visits polling station, reviews electoral process

QUETTA - Caretaker Chief Minister of Balo­chistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited the polling stations in Quetta and found the electoral process un­interrupted and peaceful. In a state­ment issued here on Thursday, he said that the process of general elections is going on peacefully throughout the province and people are exercising their right to vote in large numbers. The caretaker government has de­vised a comprehensive security plan for the protection of candidates and voters, Ali Mardan added.

He said the Jawans of Pakistan Army, FC, Police, and Levies force are dedicated to ensure peace during the election process. “I am personally reviewing the entire situation in the election process and it will be com­pleted transparently and peacefully”, the chief minister said.

VOTERS FOIL TERRORISTS BID TO SABOTAGE POLLING PROCESS, SAYS MINISTER

Balochistan Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Jan Achakzai, on Thursday congratulated the people of the province for holding general elections 2024, in a peaceful environ­ment. A large gathering of the people at polling stations had showcased their faith on rule of law and democ­racy in the country. He said the people of Balochistan rejected the enemy’s agenda to sabotage the democratic process and destabilise the province throughout the election process. The people of the province have foiled the plan of spreading fear and panic by the enemy country agents, he said add­ing that the people came out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote. The people of the province after par­ticipating in the electoral process with a large number gave a clear message to the terrorists that they are alert, united and against terrorism. Jan Achakzai lauded the efforts of the Pak­istan Army FC, Balochistan Police, Lev­ies Force and law enforcement agen­cies (LEAs), for conducting peaceful elections in the province. He said that due to the tireless efforts of the LEAs and forces, the peaceful process of general elections has been completed. He also appreciated the ROs, DROs and other polling staff across the province for conducting transparent elections. The caretaker provincial minister said that election has been concluded in a peaceful manner.

He said the caretaker provincial government in general and caretaker chief minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki in particular, deserve special congratulation for conducting elec­tions in a peaceful atmosphere. He also thanked the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Provincial Elec­tion Commissioner for conducting the elections in a befitting manner.