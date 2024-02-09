Friday, February 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan ECP sets up control room to redress complaints related to elections

APP
February 09, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Provincial Election Commission Balochistan has set up a control room to redress the complaints related to elections. According to spokesperson of Election Commissioner Balochistan, the control room has been established in the office of the Election Com­missioner Quetta for the immediate redressal of grievances related to general elections. It added that for any kind of complaint related to the electoral pro­cess regarding the deprived sections of society can be contacted on the telephone number 081-9204413.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1707375103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024