Balochistan ECP sets up control room to redress complaints related to elections

QUETTA - Provincial Election Commission Balochistan has set up a control room to redress the complaints related to elections. According to spokesperson of Election Commissioner Balochistan, the control room has been established in the office of the Election Com­missioner Quetta for the immediate redressal of grievances related to general elections. It added that for any kind of complaint related to the electoral pro­cess regarding the deprived sections of society can be contacted on the telephone number 081-9204413.