Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-32 Chagai.

According to unofficial results, Sanjrani secured 19,091 votes, while his competitor, Mir Amanullah Natezi of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan (JUI-P), could only clinch 17,178 votes.