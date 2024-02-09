BHC CJ Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan casts vote at Boy Scout Headquarters

QUETTA - Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and his wife cast their vote without protocol at a polling station in Boy Scout headquar­ters in Quetta. In his message, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said that people should cast their vote to elect their best representative. Chief Justice Balo­chistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar mingled with the polling staff and voters at the polling sta­tion. The polling for the General Election started across the province at 8:00 a.m. and would continue until 5:00 p.m. without any break.