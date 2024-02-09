Friday, February 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

BHC CJ Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan casts vote at Boy Scout Headquarters

APP
February 09, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and his wife cast their vote without protocol at a polling station in Boy Scout headquar­ters in Quetta. In his message, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said that people should cast their vote to elect their best representative. Chief Justice Balo­chistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar mingled with the polling staff and voters at the polling sta­tion. The polling for the General Election started across the province at 8:00 a.m. and would continue until 5:00 p.m. without any break.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1707375103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024