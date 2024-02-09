Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaza

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden will host Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Wash­ington on Monday for talks on resolving the Is­rael-Palestinian group conflict, the White House said. The meeting comes as the United States and regional powers try to broker a ceasefire in ex­change for the release of hostages from Gaza, amid hopes of a longer-term solution. The two lead­ers will “discuss the on­going situation in Gaza and efforts to produce an enduring end to the cri­sis,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday in a statement. They also will talk about the “US ef­fort to support the Pal­estinian people includ­ing through enhanced humanitarian assistance into Gaza and a vision for a durable peace to in­clude a two-state solu­tion with Israel’s security guaranteed.” The Jorda­nian king will be accom­panied by Queen Rania for the visit to the White House, which comes as the United States and Jor­dan mark 75 years of dip­lomatic relations, Jean-Pierre said. Biden was meant to travel to Jordan for talks with the king when he visited Israel less than two weeks after the attack, but the meet­ing was canceled after an explosion at a Gaza hos­pital caused anger across the Arab world.