Blinken pushes deal with Israel centrists as truce elusive

TEL AVIV - US Secretary of State Ant­ony Blinken on Thursday sought to advance a deal to free Gaza hostages in talks with Israeli moder­ates as he closed a Mid­dle East tour without se­curing a pause in fighting. US officials had tempered expectations that Blinken would achieve a break­through during his latest visit to the region since the October 7 attack on Israel, and few expected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree im­mediately to a Qatari-me­diated offer. Blinken re­mained upbeat despite Netanyahu’s vocal rejec­tion Wednesday of Pal­estinian group demands and his vows to expand the four-month offensive in Gaza, hours after they met. The top US diplomat held talks in Tel Aviv with Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, two former mil­itary chiefs who joined a unity war cabinet after October 7. Blinken said he spoke to them about “the hostages and the strong desire that we both have to see them returned to their families, the work that’s being done to that end”. He also was to meet privately with families of hostages on October 7, many of whom have pub­licly pleaded for a com­promise to return the captives. “The most ur­gent issue is of course to find ways to bring back the hostages,” Gantz told Blinken. “That being done, many things can be achieved,” Gantz said.