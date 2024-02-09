Bridegroom casts vote leaving wedding rituals incomplete

MULTAN - A bridegroom Nadeem Ab­bas became the center of at­tention on Thursday when he left the rituals of his wed­ding ceremony incomplete for casting the vote.

According to the details, Nadeem Abbas of NA- 149 Kumharan Walla Square rushed to the polling station and stamped his vote at his earliest convenience. Talk­ing to the locals, he advised them to fulfill their national obligation by casting the vote and participating in the electoral process.

He said that every adult should become part of the election process as elec­tions are a defining move­ment of history. He stressed that people should cast their votes for the strength­ening of the democracy.

TURNOUT REMAINS GOOD IN MULTAN

Polling process has con­cluded peacefully and in an orderly manner across Mul­tan district and presence of sizable number of people witnessed at polling stations suggested a good turnout was expected in elections 2024. Statistics gathered during visits to different poll­ing stations in Multan city suggested that the polling process continued steadily and in an orderly manner, even at those polling sta­tions where rush of voters was witnessed. During visits to some polling stations till 10 to 10:30 am in the morn­ing in NA-151 and NA-150 constituencies, the voters’ turnout was recorded at 10 per cent, which, however, swelled to 30 per cent in some other polling stations in NA-151 and NA-150 by 2pm. Figures collected from four polling stations, two for males and two females, in NA-149, showed that 22.5 per cent votes were polled till 1230 hours. During 4 to 4:30 PM, in NA-149, a poll­ing station No 146 showed over 50 per cent turnout as 1000 plus votes were polled out of total 1925 voters. A fe­male polling station No 147 with registered votes 2027, approximately 1500 votes were polled showing around 74 per cent turnout till 4PM. At PS-150, out of total 2300 votes, over 50 per cent votes were polled till 4:15 pm, 45 minutes before the sched­uled conclusion. At PS-31, a women polling station had 1913 registered votes out of whom 850 were cast show­ing over 44 per cent turnout and a number of voters were still inside the polling station.

It may be noted that gen­eral elections 2008 had wit­nessed voters turnout at 44 per cent, 2013 elections 55 per cent and above 50 per cent but below 2013 figures in 2018. The presence of voters and visit to sample polling stations suggest the election 2024 voters’ turnout could be around 45 per cent or above in Multan. Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC-1) Multan Muhammad Iqbal said that polling pro­cess began on time at 8 am and concluded peacefully 5 pm in Multan district. He said, it was hard to predict turn­out at this time but added that all that matters is elec­tions were held in a peaceful manner. Meanwhile, District Returning Officer (DRO) Cap­tain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer also visited polling stations and central election centre from where he monitored the election activities.