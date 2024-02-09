Friday, February 09, 2024
CCPO visits polling stations

February 09, 2024
LAHORE   -  Capi­tal City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana inspected poll­ing stations in Lahore. 

He visited Garhi Shahu, Lawrence Road, Model Town, Defence and Can­tonment areas. Kamya­na reviewed security ar­rangements at sensitive polling stations, stress­ing strict adherence to the Election Commis­sion’s code of conduct. He emphasized peace­ful conduct and warned against any disruptions to the polling process.

He assured the pub­lic of a peaceful environ­ment for voting, high­lighting the vigilance of police personnel.

