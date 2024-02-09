CCPO visits polling stations

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana inspected polling stations in Lahore.
He visited Garhi Shahu, Lawrence Road, Model Town, Defence and Cantonment areas. Kamyana reviewed security arrangements at sensitive polling stations, stressing strict adherence to the Election Commission’s code of conduct. He emphasized peaceful conduct and warned against any disruptions to the polling process.
He assured the public of a peaceful environment for voting, highlighting the vigilance of police personnel.