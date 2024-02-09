CCTV cameras in use for monitoring polling process

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector Gen­eral (DIG) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Thursday visited various sensitive polling stations and checked security arrangements. Talking to media persons, he said that the polling process was being monitored with CCTV cameras to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere. He said that special security ar­rangements had been put in place for hold­ing peaceful elections in Khairpur and Ghotki districts. DIG Sukkur said that the police de­partment was working in collaboration with the local administration, the Election Com­mission of Pakistan, and other law enforce­ment agencies. He said that these districts were divided into sectors, and sub-sectors to beef up the security and to deal with any emergent situation. The police department had deputed more than 12255 police per­sonnel in the Sukkur division to provide safety and security to the voters at all poll­ing stations, DIG said adding that no untow­ard incident was reported from any part of these districts so far. Meanwhile, there were long queues of the general public includ­ing women voters with great enthusiasm witnessed among them for exercising their right of vote for their like-minded candi­date contesting election on three Provin­cial Assembly Seats including PK-19, PK-20 and PK-21 respectively without any fear. President Bajaur Press Club, Hasban Ullah, has also setup a room for the out-stationed journalists, who are here covering the elec­tion besides providing them traditional Green Tea (Kahwa) and Tea. He said that there is great enthusiasm despite a tragic incident of the assassination of one of the candidates as a result of which the election on the only NA-8 seat from Bajaur and PK-22 postponed by the Election Commission of Pakistan, otherwise the people are taking great interest in exercising the right of vote in the General Election-2024.