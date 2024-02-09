Friday, February 09, 2024
CCTV cameras in use for monitoring polling process says Sukkur DIG

Agencies
February 09, 2024
SUKKUR  -  Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso on Thursday visited various sensi­tive polling stations and checked security arrange­ments. Talking to media persons, he said that the polling process was being monitored with CCTV cameras to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere. He said that special security arrangements had been put in place for holding peaceful elections in Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

Sukkur DIG said that the police department was working in collaboration with the local admin­istration, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and other law enforcement agencies. He said that these districts were divided into sectors, and sub-sectors to beef up the security and to deal with any emergent situation. The police department had deputed more than 12255 police personnel in the Sukkur division to provide safety and security to the voters at all polling stations, DIG said adding that no untoward incident was reported from any part of these districts so far.

