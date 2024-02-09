Friday, February 09, 2024
Celine Dion belts out tunes despite her health battle

LOS ANGELES  -  Celine Dion defied her ongoing health battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome to deliver an impromptu vocal perfor­mance backstage at the 2024 Gram­my Awards. Dion, already captivating the audience with a surprise appear­ance to present the Album of the Year award, further delighted fans with a video shared by Grammy-nominated songwriter Sonyaé. The clip show­cases Dion joining Sonyaé in an ef­fortless and joyful duet, her powerful voice ringing clear and strong. “High­lights of an ICONIC night So inspired & proud of my girls,” Sonyaé included clips with SZA, Victoria Monét and Stevie Wonder in the video’s caption. This impromptu performance marks a significant moment for Dion, who revealed her diagnosis of the rare neurological disorder in December 2022. The condition causes muscle stiffness and spasms, making per­forming particularly challenging. Her limited public appearances since then have fueled concerns about her health and potential career longevity.

Fans and fellow musicians alike ex­pressed their joy and admiration on social media, with many prais­ing her strength and spirit. “Celine Dion just casually reminding ev­eryone she’s a vocal powerhouse even with Stiff-Person Syndrome,” tweeted singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor. “So inspiring.” Stiff-Person Syndrome is a progressive auto­immune disorder with no cure, but treatment options can manage symptoms and improve quality of life. While Dion’s future performing trajectory remains uncertain, her backstage Grammys performance stands as a testament to her endur­ing talent and unwavering spirit.

