Friday, February 09, 2024
Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta

APP
February 09, 2024
Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Thursday visited the Election Control Room to re­view measures of the ongoing election process. He said that the voting process was going on smoothly in the province saying that he was also monitor­ing the process in the province. All the arrange­ments in the polling stations have been reviewed, he said, adding that the election process was being continued under the supervision of District Elec­tion Commissioner and RO headed by the District Returning Officer. The Chief Secretary said that the voting process started from 8:00 am which would be continued till 05:00 PM without any break. He said that strict security arrangements have been made by police levies and Frontier Cops (FC) at the polling stations. He also urged the people that they should also cooperate with the administration for the peaceful conduct of elections.

