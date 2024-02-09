CM Baqar expresses satisfaction over massive voter turnout

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister re­tired Justice Maqbool Baqar has ex­pressed satisfaction at the voter turn­out in Karachi. Speaking to reporters in Karachi, he said, “The pattern is the same [during each election] — there are more crowds after lunch. The number of voters will increase. Even right now, the turnout is not that bad.”

CM Baqar further said that the caretaker provincial government “fully cooperated” with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the polls. Ensuring that the polling staff reaches the stations was the duty of the ECP, he added.

He said that the security arrange­ments were beefed up and the polling stations were functioning smoothly. While talking to media persons after casting his vote at Polling Station Gov­ernment Boys Secondary School No.2, Block-6, PECHS for NA-237 and PS-104, the CM Baqar said that the current gov­ernment has provided all the necessary facilities, including transportation of the election staff to polling stations. He dis­missed the notion that polling staff had not reached their polling stations and affirmed that the voter turnout would increase in the day. The Chief Minister visited the Command & Control Center at Civic Center and witnessed the poll­ing process through CCTV coverage. The Home Minister, Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz and IG Police Riffat Mukhar briefed him about the smooth func­tioning of the polling process. Later, the Chief Minister, along with Home Minis­ter Brig (R) Haris Nawaz and IF Police Riffat Mukhtar, took an aerial view of the polling process by helicopter.

INTERIM CM CASTS VOTE

Regarding the suspension of mo­bile services, the Chief Minister clarified that it was the decision of the federal government. He believed that they must have made such a de­cision for a valid reason.