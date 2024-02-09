Friday, February 09, 2024
CM, Corps Commander Rahat Naseem visit CMH to inquire after blast victims

APP
February 09, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki and Corps Commander Balo­chistan Lt Gen Rahat Nas­eem Ahmed Khan visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta on Thursday. They inquired after the health of those injured in Qilla Saiful­lah and Pishin bomb blasts yesterday. They prayed and extended best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured undergoing treatment. Later, they also visited a polling sta­tion in Quetta and reviewed the facilities provided to poll­ing staff and voters. On this occasion, the caretaker chief minister and the Corps Com­mander expressed satisfaction over the security arrange­ments made for the elections. 

