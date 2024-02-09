CM monitors election arrangements

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi on Thursday paid a visit to the Central Control Room established by the home department at the Civil Secretariat to review and monitor ar­rangements made for holding the gen­eral elections across the province. The CM went to the central control room and conducted a detailed review of the monitoring arrangements. The home secretary gave a briefing to the CM about arrangements being undertaken to ensure holding of general elections in a peaceful environment besides the monitoring system. Mohsin Naqvi stat­ed that a crucial phase of holding gen­eral elections had been completed in a peaceful and nice manner. The police, administration and law enforcement institutions jointly maintained law and order environment during the gen­eral elections. The CM acknowledged that excellent arrangements had been made for holding the general elec­tions in every city of Punjab, includ­ing Lahore. IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore and officials concerned were also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi performed the virtual groundbreaking for 40 state-of-the-art police stations in Sabzazar, simultaneously commenc­ing construction at the Shirakot police station site with the use of an excava­tor. Accompanied by senior police of­ficials, IG Usman Anwar briefed about the project. Expressing his vision, the CM outlined plans for the construc­tion of 22 smart police stations in La­hore and 18 in other cities across the province. Additionally, he highlighted the establishment of dispute resolu­tion centers within these facilities to expedite the resolution of public griev­ances. He mentioned the provision of separate entrances for men and wom­en. Acknowledging the pressing need for these modernized police stations, the CM affirmed plans for their further expansion, recognizing them as imper­ative solutions for societal challenges.

PUNJAB CM NAQVI URGES PUBLIC TO VOTE WITHOUT FEAR

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Chief Secretary and IG Punjab made the best election arrangements in every district and hoped that poll­ing process will continue peacefully. CM Naqvi said on Thursday that additional personnel were deployed for the pro­tection of citizens besides installation of security cameras at all sensitive poll­ing stations.He urged the voters that vote was their basic right and there was no need to be afraid of anything and they must use their right in a right way. Meanwhile, CM Mohsin Naqvi visited Sabzazar and laid the virtual founda­tion stone of 40 Smart Police Stations. Chief Minister also inaugurated the construction work of Sherakot Police Station by excavating the land.