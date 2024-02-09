Friday, February 09, 2024
CM unveils upgraded facilities at PIC

February 09, 2024
LAHORE   -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugu­rated the upgraded second and third floors, new lab and diagnostic center at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), completed within a span of just 25 days. The CM appreciated secretary communication and works, health & commissioner La­hore for their hard work. The roadside lab facility would supplement PIC’s quo­tidian revenue; he observed and ordered to provide amenities like refrigerators, chairs and TVs in private rooms during his inspection of different floors. Express­ing his satisfaction, the CM emphasized that the inauguration of the diagnostic center, accomplished in an unprecedented time frame of two to three weeks, un­derscores the collective determination and collaboration of all stakeholders.Pro­vincial Minister Javed Akram, the IGP, CCPO and others were also present.

