NAWABSHAH - A policeman was caught red handed while stamping ‘arrow’ during general election poll­ing in NA-207 on Thursday.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated candidate for NA-207, Sher Muhammad Rind visited a polling sta­tion of the constituency. During visit, the PTI candidate found a policeman stamping ‘ar­row, the election symbol of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).