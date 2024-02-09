CS casts vote in Lahore

LAHORE, Feb 08 - Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Thursday cast his vote in Lahore. He exercised his right to vote for National Assembly Constituency NA-129 and Pro­vincial Assembly Constituency PP-171 at the polling station set up in Government Officers Resi­dences (GOR)-II. Later, the Chief Secretary visited the control room established in the Home Department to monitor the gen­eral elections. He issued instruc­tions to strictly monitor law and order and administrative mat­ters during the polling process.