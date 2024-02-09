Friday, February 09, 2024
CTD lady constable martyred in hit-and-run accident

INP
February 09, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) lady constable, Sana Babar was martyred in hit-and-run accident in the federal capital on Thursday. According to details, unidentified vehicle hit the lady constable on Kur­ri Expressway while she was heading to joint election duty in NA-46. Sana Babar dies on the spot in the accident and driver responsible sped the scene. The body was shift­ed to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after legal formalities. The police registered a case into the in­cident and started search for accused. 

