CTD lady constable martyred in hit-and-run accident

ISLAMABAD - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) lady constable, Sana Babar was martyred in hit-and-run accident in the federal capital on Thursday. According to details, unidentified vehicle hit the lady constable on Kurri Expressway while she was heading to joint election duty in NA-46. Sana Babar dies on the spot in the accident and driver responsible sped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after legal formalities. The police registered a case into the incident and started search for accused.