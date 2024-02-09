DC holds meeting on CCTV footage of sensitive polling stations

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Rafia Haider, during a meeting at the DC’s Office on Thursday, reviewed CCTV camera recordings from sensitive polling stations. The DC issued instructions to the Police Spe­cial Security Unit (SSU), district monitoring officers, and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) team, emphasizing that the cam­era retrieval process should commence after the completion of vote counting and the return of polling equipments.She highlighted the need for a safe and swift transfer of camera recordings to the Central Control Room. Specifically, from sensitive polling stations, NRTC teams, escorted by the police, will be responsible for retrieving cameras facing inwards. A total of 65 NRTC teams, accompanied by 500 personnel, and District Monitoring Officer’s teams will be actively engaged in the field.