Demi Moore shares BTS stories of working with Tom Cruise

News Desk
LOS ANGELES  -  Demi Moore made an appearance on Drew Barrymore’s show alongside the cast of Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans on Wednes­day, where they delved into discussions about their experiences working with Hol­lywood icons Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, and Patrick Swayze. Demi Moore remi­nisced about her experiences working on the 1992 film A Few Good Men. Moore shared an anecdote about auditioning for the role while being seven and a half months pregnant, which left Tom Cruise feeling somewhat embarrassed. She also recalled a memorable moment on set in­volving Jack Nicholson’s iconic courtroom scene, where she witnessed his dedication as an actor, leaving a lasting impression on her about the importance of supporting one another. Moore also fondly recalled her first encounter with Patrick Swayze on the set of Ghost. She recounted initially try­ing to decipher his character’s essence be­fore being taken aback when he removed his shirt, prompting her to jokingly suggest she needed to “get on behind” him, referencing the famous pottery scene. The stars remi­nisced about their twenties and reflected on any regrets they may have had during that time. Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans marks the second season of the anthology television se­ries created by Ryan Murphy for FX.

