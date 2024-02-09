Democratic Transparency

In a significant move towards ensuring transparency and accessibility during the general elections, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) declared that internet services will remain uninterrupted on 8th February. This announcement reflects a steadfast commitment to upholding citizens’ rights to communication and access to digital platforms during this crucial democratic process.
Despite concerns raised by Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz about potential security threats and the looming possibility of internet shutdowns, the PTA’s unwavering stance signifies a dedication to preserving the democratic principles of open communication and access to information. In a press conference, Ejaz dispelled rumours, stating that no directives had been received to shut down internet services on polling day unless deemed necessary based on specific security requests from districts or provinces. The assurance from PTA gains further significance in light of recent disruptions to internet services, occurring three times in the past two months. The interim government attributed these outages to technical issues, prompting concerns about potential limitations on internet access during the electoral process. However, the Sindh High Court, responding to a petition filed by human rights defender Jibran Nasir, ordered the caretaker government and the PTA to ensure uninterrupted internet services until polling day.
Amnesty International’s call for uninterrupted internet access further emphasises the importance of safeguarding digital freedoms during elections. Collaborating with other human rights organisations, AI urged Pakistani authorities to guarantee unimpeded access to the Internet and digital communication platforms for all citizens. This international endorsement underscores the critical role of the internet in facilitating the right to freedom of expression and ensuring the free flow of information. The PTA’s commitment aligns with the democratic values upheld by international organisations and resonates with the plea from Amnesty International. The ability to access the internet and utilise social media platforms is not only vital for citizens to participate in democratic processes but also imperative for informed discourse and the exercise of fundamental rights. Any disruptions to internet access during the election would not only undermine the democratic process but also impede citizens’ ability to access crucial information and express their viewpoints freely.
PTA’s announcement regarding uninterrupted internet services during the general elections signifies a positive step towards ensuring transparency and access to information. It upholds the democratic values of open communication and digital freedom, echoing the global call for a fair and unimpeded electoral process.