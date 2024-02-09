Democratic Transparency

In a significant move towards ensuring transparency and accessibil­ity during the general elections, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) declared that internet services will remain unin­terrupted on 8th February. This announcement reflects a steadfast com­mitment to upholding citizens’ rights to communication and access to digital platforms during this crucial democratic process.

Despite concerns raised by Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz about potential security threats and the looming possibility of internet shut­downs, the PTA’s unwavering stance signifies a dedication to preserving the democratic principles of open communication and access to information. In a press conference, Ejaz dispelled rumours, stating that no directives had been received to shut down internet services on polling day unless deemed necessary based on specific security requests from districts or provinces. The assurance from PTA gains further significance in light of recent disrup­tions to internet services, occurring three times in the past two months. The interim government attributed these outages to technical issues, prompting concerns about potential limitations on internet access during the elector­al process. However, the Sindh High Court, responding to a petition filed by human rights defender Jibran Nasir, ordered the caretaker government and the PTA to ensure uninterrupted internet services until polling day.

Amnesty International’s call for uninterrupted internet access further emphasises the importance of safeguarding digital freedoms during elec­tions. Collaborating with other human rights organisations, AI urged Pak­istani authorities to guarantee unimpeded access to the Internet and digital communication platforms for all citizens. This international en­dorsement underscores the critical role of the internet in facilitating the right to freedom of expression and ensuring the free flow of information. The PTA’s commitment aligns with the democratic values upheld by inter­national organisations and resonates with the plea from Amnesty Inter­national. The ability to access the internet and utilise social media plat­forms is not only vital for citizens to participate in democratic processes but also imperative for informed discourse and the exercise of fundamen­tal rights. Any disruptions to internet access during the election would not only undermine the democratic process but also impede citizens’ ability to access crucial information and express their viewpoints freely.

PTA’s announcement regarding uninterrupted internet services dur­ing the general elections signifies a positive step towards ensuring transparency and access to information. It upholds the democratic val­ues of open communication and digital freedom, echoing the global call for a fair and unimpeded electoral process.