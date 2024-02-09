Differently abled man reposes confidence in electoral process

MULTAN - A differently-abled person turned up to cast his vote for the first time in his life and expressed his confidence in the electoral process and democracy. Muhammad Tayyab stamped the ballot at polling station no.133 of NA-149.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that participa­tion in the electoral process is better than resting at home. He said that every adult must exercise the right to vote, to strengthen democratic norms. He expressed pleasure in being part of elections and supporting the potential candidate of his choice.

CPO VISITS POLLING STATIONSTO MONITOR SECURITY

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali visited differ­ent polling stations in the city to monitor security arrangements here on Thursday. Accompanied by the SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi, the CPO monitored the security arrangements and directed police officials to ensure a law and order situation during the polling process.

He said that all possible measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all polling stations in the city. He said that main­taining peace and law and order was top priority and a zero-tolerance policy was being followed in this regard. He said that the polling process contin­ued peacefully and no untoward incident has been reported so far due to tight security arrangements.

He said that a total of 1864 polling stations have been set up in the city out of which 262 have been declared sensitive while more than 11000 police officials have been deployed on security duty.

WOMEN RUSH TO POLLINGSTATIONS IN MULTAN

A number of women voters started reaching to their respective polling stations in Multan to use their right to vote in the general elections 2024, taking place today (Thursday) in the city like else­where in the country. Different women specific police stations in constituencies including NA-149, NA-150, NA-148 besides PP-214, PP-215, and PP-218, witnessed arrival of women voters from 8:00 am. Female voters mostly young group dominated the presence of voters.

By 10:00 am, 65 votes were polled out of total 2500 at two polling stations in NA-149 and PP-215. In a polling station of NA-148, 34 votes were polled out of a total 1007 registered voters while another polling station in NA-150 witnessed 136 polled votes out of a total 2473. A female polling station in NA-149 constituency witnessed 350 votes polled till 12:30 pm out of a total 1600. Some female voters at different polling stations said that elderly siblings from their families were having difficulties in reaching to their respective booths to cast votes due to instances wherein votes of a single family were registered with different booths.