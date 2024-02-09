DIG visits security control room, polling stations

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo visited the control room established in his office for election security and reviewed the monitoring mechanism. The police spokesman informed the media here on Thursday that the DIG has directed the staff to fulfill their duties with the commitment to ensure a secure environment for the voters. The DIG has also directed the officials to take immediate action on the reports that require action.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo accompanied by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Counter Terrorism Department Noorul Haq Rind visited the polling stations in the city. Talking to the media here on Thursday, he expressed satisfaction over the security situation. He said the police and other law enforcement agencies were efficiently performing their duty to maintain law and order. He said no major incident of disturbance at a polling station had surfaced so far.
KARACHI ADDL IGP VISITS POLLING STATIONS
Additional Inspector General of Karachi Police Khadim Hussain Rind on Thursday paid a visit to various polling stations and inspected the security measures. Specifically, he visited polling stations situated within the jurisdiction of Firozabad Police Station in the East Zone. During these visits, Rind engaged with voters and imparted directives to law enforcement personnel to ensure the maintenance of peace throughout the electoral process.
LARKANA DIG INSPECTS VARIOUS POLLING STATIONS
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Larkana Nasir Aftab visited various polling stations of Larkana and directed the officials to maintain the law and order situation in the territory. The DIGP visited the most sensitive polling stations and inspected the deployment of the police staff and security arrangements. He issued instructions to the police officers and volunteers to maintain peace and order by using all means.