DIG visits security control room, polling stations

HYDERABAD  -  The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo visited the control room established in his office for election security and reviewed the monitoring mechanism. The police spokes­man informed the media here on Thursday that the DIG has directed the staff to fulfill their duties with the commitment to ensure a secure environment for the voters. The DIG has also directed the officials to take immediate action on the re­ports that require action.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hy­derabad Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo accompanied by Se­nior Superintendent Police (SSP) Counter Terrorism De­partment Noorul Haq Rind vis­ited the polling stations in the city. Talking to the media here on Thursday, he expressed sat­isfaction over the security sit­uation. He said the police and other law enforcement agen­cies were efficiently perform­ing their duty to maintain law and order. He said no major in­cident of disturbance at a poll­ing station had surfaced so far.

KARACHI ADDL IGP VISITS POLLING STATIONS

Additional Inspector Gen­eral of Karachi Police Khadim Hussain Rind on Thursday paid a visit to various polling stations and inspected the se­curity measures. Specifically, he visited polling stations sit­uated within the jurisdiction of Firozabad Police Station in the East Zone. During these visits, Rind engaged with vot­ers and imparted directives to law enforcement person­nel to ensure the mainte­nance of peace throughout the electoral process.

LARKANA DIG INSPECTS VARIOUS POLLING STATIONS

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Larkana Nasir Aftab visited various polling stations of Larkana and directed the officials to maintain the law and order situation in the territory. The DIGP visited the most sen­sitive polling stations and inspected the deployment of the police staff and secu­rity arrangements. He issued instructions to the police officers and volunteers to maintain peace and order by using all means.

