RAWALPINDI - Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir was stopped to cast vote on copy of CNIC and asked to bring original card. According to details, Dr Jamal Nasir reached polling station number 289 of NA-56 Rawalpindi to cast vote where he presence copy of CNIC. However, the presiding officer present at polling station refused to accepted copy and asked him to bring original CNIC to cast vote. The caretaker health minister revisited home and brought original CNIC and cast vote later.