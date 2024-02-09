DRO visits polling stations

SARGODHA - District Returning Officer/ Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali visited various polling sta­tions of Tehsil Sahiwal and Salanwali and inspected the electoral process. He took a detailed review of the security and administrative affairs of the poll­ing. The electoral staff deployed at the polling sta­tions briefed the Deputy Commissioner and said the polling was started at 8 o’clock in the morning as per the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the polling process was underway without any interruption where the citizens were using their right to vote freely.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the offices of returning officers set up in both the teh­sils. The Returning Officers also briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the arrangements.