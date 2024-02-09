Economy, democracy vital for country’s development, stability, says Meher

LAHORE - Minister of State and Federal Tax Om­budsman’s (FTO) Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis said on Thursday that economy and democracy were vital pillars for development and stability of a country. Talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs here, he said a strong economy guarantees growth, job opportunities and improved living standards while democracy ensured a representative government that up­holds the rule of law, protects human rights and encourages people partici­pation in decision-making.Meher said that the synergy between a stable economy and a functioning democ­racy was vital for Pakistan’s progress and sustainable development. How­ever, it’s important to recognise that specific challenges and priorities may evolve over time, and continued efforts are needed to strike a balance between these two pillars. On the other hand, he said a healthy economy with opportu­nities for growth and prosperity could strengthen democratic institutions. He said, a robust economy could lead to improved living standards, reduced poverty, and increased access to edu­cation and healthcare. Balancing the economy and democracy is an ongoing process that requires careful consider­ation, public discourse, and a commit­ment to uphold democratic principles while promoting sustainable economic growth, he added. On this occasion, the delegation head Ms Maheen said that economy and democracy were closely intertwined concepts. In a democratic system, she said, the economy played a crucial role in shaping people’s lives, opportunities, and overall well-being, and the democratic governance influ­ences economic policies and decisions, she added.