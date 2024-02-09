ECP chief commends successful election

ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the nation for the successful conduct of the election. In a special message, he thanked the people of Pakistan for fulfilling their constitutional and national responsibility, state news channel PTV reported. Sultan Raja extended his appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the electoral process, including federal and provincial caretaker governments, political parties, security agencies, police, civil administration, Pakistan Army, media and polling staff.