ECP chief commends successful election

February 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the nation for the successful conduct of the election. In a special message, he thanked the people of Pakistan for fulfilling their constitu­tional and national respon­sibility, state news channel PTV reported. Sultan Raja extended his appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the electoral process, in­cluding federal and provin­cial caretaker governments, political parties, security agencies, police, civil admin­istration, Pakistan Army, media and polling staff.

