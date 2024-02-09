ECP directs PEMRA to issue warning to 2 private channels for code violation

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed the Pakistan Elec­tronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to issue a warning to two private channels for not following the commission’s code of conduct for the media. The commission has written a letter to PEMRA, urging it to caution the two channels for broadcasting live inter­views of political leaders on February 7. According to election commission regu­lations, political campaign­ing concluded at midnight on February 6-7. The ECP’s code of conduct stipulates that at midnight between February 6 and 7, media outlets must stop airing political campaigns, promo­tional advertisements, and written materials from any political parties. The ECP highlighted in its letter that the media is not complying with the guidelines set forth for media coverage.