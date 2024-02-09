Friday, February 09, 2024
ECP resolves 75 election complaints

ECP permits journalists inside polling stations

February 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Centre Election Monitoring and Control Center of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has addressed 75 complaints related to the general elec­tions. Haroon Shinwari, head of the Monitoring Control Centre, stated that the complaints were generally minor, primarily concerning disputes and al­tercations among workers, all of which were promptly resolved on-site, ensur­ing the smooth conduct of the polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan has granted access journalists to enter the polling sta­tions during Election Day (Thursday). While talking to PTV, Spokesperson ECP said that the journalists having accreditation cards were permitted to go inside the polling station for cover­age. Observers and journalists were allowed to cover the electoral process to ensure the transparency and cred­ibility of the election, he added

ECP TO ANNOUNCE TIMELY RESULTS: NISAR DURRANI

PPP urges CJP to take notice of internet disruption

Member Election Commission Nisar Ahmed Durrani stated on Thursday that the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) will announce the results in a timely manner. Speaking to a private news channel, he mentioned that counting has already com­menced in regions where the polling has concluded. The Election Commis­sion will oversee the process and will start announcing the results today, he added. Overall, the polling process across the country was reported to be generally peaceful, with no major incidents reported, he added.

