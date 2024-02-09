ECP resolves 75 election complaints

ISLAMABAD - The Centre Election Monitoring and Control Center of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has addressed 75 complaints related to the general elections. Haroon Shinwari, head of the Monitoring Control Centre, stated that the complaints were generally minor, primarily concerning disputes and altercations among workers, all of which were promptly resolved on-site, ensuring the smooth conduct of the polls.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has granted access journalists to enter the polling stations during Election Day (Thursday). While talking to PTV, Spokesperson ECP said that the journalists having accreditation cards were permitted to go inside the polling station for coverage. Observers and journalists were allowed to cover the electoral process to ensure the transparency and credibility of the election, he added
ECP TO ANNOUNCE TIMELY RESULTS: NISAR DURRANI
Member Election Commission Nisar Ahmed Durrani stated on Thursday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the results in a timely manner. Speaking to a private news channel, he mentioned that counting has already commenced in regions where the polling has concluded. The Election Commission will oversee the process and will start announcing the results today, he added. Overall, the polling process across the country was reported to be generally peaceful, with no major incidents reported, he added.