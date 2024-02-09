Energy price cut, economic stability strong reasons to elect reps, say people of NA-55

RAWALPINDI - General public in NA-55 has ex­pressed miscellaneous reasons for electing representatives of their choice in Feb 8 general elections.

Expressing their views to APP here on Thursday, the major­ity of voters at different polling stations of the constituency said economic stability in the coun­try was one of the main reasons for their voting choice. Some believed that energy and fuel prices needed to be reduced, therefore, they would choose representatives who would ad­dress the issue of high energy prices. Others commented that availability of basic necessities including clean drinking water, more colleges and health fa­cilities in their areas were their basic demands. A few senior citi­zens termed political stability in the country was the need of the hour, for which they thought that a national level political dia­logue should be initiated among massive political parties.

To miscellaneous questions, political agents belonging to var­ious parties expressed satisfac­tion over the polling process be­ing managed by polling officials.

Overall peaceful polling is un­derway in NA-55 Rawalpindi IV constituency where 311 polling stations have been established by the district election commis­sion to facilitate 431,832 vot­ers. Security has been beefed up in the district to maintain law and order.