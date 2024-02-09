Enthusiastic turnout testament to strong democracy in Pakistan, says Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Af­fairs Murtaza Solangi said on Thurs­day that enthusiastic turnout in the general elections was not only a tes­tament to the strong democracy in the country but also marked a signifi­cant milestone in its history.

Congratulating the entire nation on successful completion of polling pro­cess of the general elections 2024, he said in a policy statement on elec­tions that today the nation had wit­nessed another historic event in the democratic journey. “People across Pakistan participated in the process in large numbers demonstrating their commitment to democracy, their na­tional responsibility and belief in the power of vote”, he maintained.

“The smooth conduct of the elec­tions is attributed to the collective efforts of multiple stakeholders and it is my privilege to extend my grati­tude to all those who played a pivotal role in this democratic exercise”, he added. He specially thanked the inter­national media, observers, local media and journalists covering the electoral process. “Your presence and cover­age has been instrumental in ensuring transparency and credibility shining a light on integrity of electoral process at global stage”, said the minister. The minister also thanked the armed forc­es, civil armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civilian administration for their unwavering commitment and diligence in providing safe and secure environment for the electoral process.

“Their dedication ensured that the polling process was conducted peace­fully allowing every citizen to exercise their right to vote in peace and safe environment”, he said. Furthermore, he extended appreciation to the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan for its exemplary conduct and management of electoral process. Tireless efforts and dedication of the ECP to uphold democratic values and ensuring free and fair elections was commendable.

“The professionalism and integrity displayed by the commission has been crucial in reinforcing the confidence of public in democratic electoral process”, said Solangi. He said that in the moment of achieving a great benchmark, the na­tion should raise hands to pray for those who became victims in yesterday and today’s incidents. May Allah bless their souls in eternal peace and may the na­tion stands united for benefit from their ultimate sacrifice. “As we move forward, let us all pledge to continue to support­ing and strengthening our democratic institutions and process.” “Together, we will build a stronger and more prosper­ous and democratic Pakistan for the fu­ture generations”, he remarked.