EU says Senegal election delay ‘taints’ democratic tradition

DAKAR - Sen­egal’s recent decision to delay presidential elections until December “taints the long tradition of de­mocracy” in the country and should be reversed, the EU has said, after the move plunged the normally stable West African nation into crisis. The remarks on Wednesday from Brussels echoed earlier criticism from the US State Depart­ment, which had said a re­cent vote postponing the poll “cannot be considered legitimate”. The reactions were among the most criti­cal to date of Senegal’s move to push back the February 25 poll until late this year, sparking growing concern both at home and abroad. Senegalese lawmakers voted almost unanimously in favour of the postpone­ment on Monday night, but only after security forces stormed the chamber and removed some opposition deputies, who were unable to cast their votes. Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for the European Commis­sion, said the EU was “very concerned by the postpone­ment” and called on those in power to quickly restore an “electoral calendar con­forming to the constitution”.