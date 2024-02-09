Ex-general Prabowo Subianto leading Indonesia presidency race

JAKARTA - Prabowo Subianto is accused of rights abuses while serving as a military chief during Indonesia’s dying days of the Suharto dictatorship a generation ago, but is now the favourite to win next week’s presidential election. The Indonesian defence minister has opened a wide lead in polls owing to his vast wealth, nationalist verve in populist speeches and strongman credentials as chief of the influential military. “At 18, I signed a vow, I was ready to die for the people and the nation. I have not revoked the vow. I am ready if God summons me,” the front-runner told a campaign rally last month, touting his military service. NGOs and former army bosses have accused him of ordering the abduction of democracy activists at the end of Suharto’s rule in the late 1990s. He also remains accused of ties to the Suharto family as an ex-husband of one of the dictator’s daughters. But the 72-year-old candidate has rehabilitated his image -- as a “cute grandpa” who dances on social media -- in a bid to lead the world’s third-biggest democracy and replace his former rival Joko Widodo.