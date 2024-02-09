Ex-general Prabowo Subianto leading Indonesia presidency race

JAKARTA - Prabowo Subianto is accused of rights abuses while serving as a military chief during Indonesia’s dying days of the Suharto dictator­ship a generation ago, but is now the favourite to win next week’s presidential election. The Indone­sian defence minister has opened a wide lead in polls owing to his vast wealth, nationalist verve in populist speech­es and strong­man credentials as chief of the in­fluential military. “At 18, I signed a vow, I was ready to die for the people and the nation. I have not revoked the vow. I am ready if God summons me,” the front-runner told a campaign rally last month, touting his military service. NGOs and former army bosses have ac­cused him of ordering the abduc­tion of democracy activists at the end of Suharto’s rule in the late 1990s. He also remains accused of ties to the Suharto family as an ex-husband of one of the dictator’s daughters. But the 72-year-old candidate has rehabilitated his image -- as a “cute grandpa” who dances on social media -- in a bid to lead the world’s third-biggest democracy and replace his former rival Joko Widodo.