Foreign observers term polling satisfactory

ISLAMABAD - Foreign observers who were invited to observe the election process have visited various polling stations across Pakistan and expressed satisfac­tion over the election process. However, their final statements would be made by the weekend in Islamabad.

The biggest foreign observer group to moni­tor elections in Pakistan was the Commonwealth Observers’ Group head­ed Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who not only visited various polling stations in Islamabad but also visited the Elec­tion Commission of Pak­istan control room on Thursday evening.

Former Nigerian president Jonathan, who is leading a 25-member COG delegation compris­ing journalists and experts, made the remarks as foreign observers visited different polling sta­tions across Pakistan.

He said this while making a brief remark to the media in Islamabad.

Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan also visited vari­ous polling stations in the city and suburban ar­eas and expressed satisfaction over polling ar­rangements including security arrangements.

When a journalist drew his attention to the suspension of mobile phones and internet ser­vices, he said voting is a more important activity than internet service.

Other foreign observers from EU, United States and other countries visited various polling sta­tions and observed the voting process.

The COG delegation visited the polling stations of NA-47 in Islamabad and expressed satisfac­tion over the polling process besides declaring it fair and transparent.

“Before the invention of the internet, we were holding polls and voting was more important than the internet,” said Jonathan.

“Voting process does not require the internet, however, the suspension of internet services would only create trouble while posting the poll results,” he added.

Earlier, the group of eminent experts from across the Commonwealth countries arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of the Election Com­mission of Pakistan to inspect the polling pro­cess on February 8.

The COG’s mandate, as set out in the Revised Commonwealth Guidelines for the Conduct of Election Observation in Member Countries, is to observe and evaluate all aspects of the pre-elec­tion environment, polling day activities and the post-election period, according to an official statement issued by the global association of 56-member state on February 4.

The Commonwealth Observers Group in its statement said it monitors the opening, voting, closing, counting and results management pro­cesses, before issuing an interim statement on its preliminary findings on February 10.