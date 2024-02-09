Germany’s Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Thursday urged the European Union and United States to step up efforts to supply aid to war-torn Ukraine, ahead of a visit to Washington for talks with President Joe Biden. Scholz’s visit to key ally the United States comes as a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv pushed by Biden has become held up in the Senate amid Republican chaos. “We must find a way to all do more together,” Scholz said in Berlin, adding that what had been promised by Europe and the United States to Kyiv in its fight against Moscow was “still not enough”.