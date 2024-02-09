Friday, February 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Google joins Pakistan’s election day fervour with special doodle

INP
February 09, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Paki­stanis are heading to the polls today for their general elections, and even Google’s homepage doodle is joining in the electoral buzz. The doodle showcases a green ballot box and a ballot pa­per, symbolizing the ongo­ing democratic process in the country. Polling in pro­cess nationwide till 5 PM. The Election Commission has made arrangements for 700,000 ballot boxes across Pakistan, with over 276,000 polling booths in place for voters. Notably, each poll­ing booth is equipped with two ballot boxes, allocated for the National Assembly and the Provincial Assem­bly respectively.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1707375103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024