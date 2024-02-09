Google joins Pakistan’s election day fervour with special doodle

ISLAMABAD - Pakistanis are heading to the polls today for their general elections, and even Google’s homepage doodle is joining in the electoral buzz. The doodle showcases a green ballot box and a ballot paper, symbolizing the ongoing democratic process in the country. Polling in process nationwide till 5 PM. The Election Commission has made arrangements for 700,000 ballot boxes across Pakistan, with over 276,000 polling booths in place for voters. Notably, each polling booth is equipped with two ballot boxes, allocated for the National Assembly and the Provincial Assembly respectively.