Google joins Pakistan’s election day fervour with special doodle

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stanis are heading to the polls today for their general elections, and even Google’s homepage doodle is joining in the electoral buzz. The doodle showcases a green ballot box and a ballot pa­per, symbolizing the ongo­ing democratic process in the country. Polling in pro­cess nationwide till 5 PM. The Election Commission has made arrangements for 700,000 ballot boxes across Pakistan, with over 276,000 polling booths in place for voters. Notably, each poll­ing booth is equipped with two ballot boxes, allocated for the National Assembly and the Provincial Assem­bly respectively.