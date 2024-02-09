Governor Kamran Tessori congratulates admin, LEAs for holding peaceful elections

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, has congratulated the local administration and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for playing their effective role in holding peaceful elections 2024.

The Governor monitored the election process throughout the day, and was also in touch with the LEAs and administration, said a spokesperson of the Gov­ernor’s house here on Thursday. He lauded the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), for conducting the elections in a peaceful environment. He said the media had also played vital role for excellent coverage of the polling process. He said that the overall peaceful conduct of the elections in the province is the result of joint efforts of all the stakeholders. He said the voters also deserve appre­ciation who exercised their right to vote for their favourite candidates. He hoped that next elected govern­ment would resolve the problems of the masses of this country.

SINDH GOVERNOR CASTS VOTE

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, on Thursday, cast his vote at the polling station of Neelam Colony, district South Karachi for National Assembly Constituency NA 241 and Sindh Assembly Constituency PS 110.

The governor speaking to the media after casting the vote, ex­pressed satisfaction that polling process across the province was being conducted in a peaceful manner and people were casting their vote in a peaceful environ­ment. He said that the interna­tional media was also monitoring the election process in Pakistan. The governor emphasized the citizens to exercise their right to vote and said that senior citi­zens, women and youth should cast their vote in favour of the most suitable candidate as next 5 years would depend on the out­come of these elections.