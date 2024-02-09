IHC orders action for non-compliance of 5pc women seats quota rule

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action on a plea filed by the Aurat Foundation regarding the non-compliance of the allocation of a 5 percent quota for women by political parties in the general elections.
A single bench of the IHC, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, conducted a hearing on a petition filed by the Aurat Foundation against the non-compliance of Section 206 of the Elections Act 2017, which pertains to the allocation of a 5 percent quota for women by political parties in general elections. The Foundation was represented by its Executive Director, Naeem Ahmed Mirza, through his counsel, Advocate Fazalullah Farooq.
The IHC bench returned the case related to the violation of the 5% general seat quota for women by political parties to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), stating that the general elections were scheduled for Thursday (yesterday), and could not be halted. The Chief Justice directed the ECP to take action on the Aurat Foundation’s complaint after the elections, in accordance with the law, and disposed of the matter.
During the hearing, Justice Aamer sought an explanation from the ECP regarding the status of the 5% general seat tickets allocated by political parties and the actions taken by the ECP in cases where certain political parties did not provide the required number of seats.
The ECP, through its lawyers, responded that the Aurat Foundation’s complaint and the affidavits of political parties were under consideration, and the ECP was in the process of evaluation. Subsequently, the bench sent the matter back to the ECP with the aforementioned directions.
Naeem Ahmed Mirza, the executive director of the Aurat Foundation, filed the petition, revealing that only PML-N and MQM-P had allocated over 5% of their party’s tickets to women for 266 National Assembly seats, while other political parties failed to meet this requirement.
The petitioner stated that he had submitted an application to the ECP, urging it to act in accordance with the law and ensure that political parties observed the 5 percent women quota in the award of tickets to their candidates. However, the ECP had not taken any action on his application to date.
He cited a letter written by the Aurat Foundation to the ECP, informing the commission about the failure of major political parties to award 5 percent of tickets to female candidates and demanding legal action against them.
According to data shared by the petitioner, in the National Assembly, several parties, including the PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), JUI-F, and BNP, did not meet the requirement of allocating at least 5 percent of their tickets to women for general seats.
It added that, conversely, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) complied with the quota, with more than 5 percent of their tickets awarded to female candidates for the National Assembly.
The petition further stated that in the Punjab Assembly, findings indicated that PML-N, PPPP, JI, MQM, and TLP did not fulfill the requirement of allocating 5 percent of their tickets to women. Notably, the PML-N, despite its national performance, also fell short in this regard at the provincial level.
It continued that similar trends were observed in the Sindh Assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and Balochistan Assembly, where various parties failed to meet the 5 percent quota for female candidates on general seats. This issue underscores the ongoing struggle for gender parity and representation within Pakistan’s political landscape.