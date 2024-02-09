Initial results are very encouraging: Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE/LARKANA - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said that initial results after the day-long voting are very encouraging.

“Results are incred­ibly slow coming in. However, initial results are very encouraging! PPP candidates and in­dependents whom we have supported/ en­gaged with seem to be doing well! Let’s see what the final tally is in the end…” the PPP lead­er tweeted late Thurs­day night.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari had cast his vote in the polling station No 157 of Government Boys Primary School No. 3 of Nodero, Municipal Committee of Rato Dero Tehsil of District Larkana.

He said that the suspension of mobile phone and internet would have affect on the voting and called for immediate restoration of mobile phone and Internet services during the elections across the country. “The mobile phone services should be restored immediately across the country,” he said in a post on X handler account.

Bilawal Bhutto said he had asked PPP represen­tatives across the country to approach both the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the courts for this purpose. He urged the authorities to restore mobile phone services as despite the announcement of no suspension, masses, politi­cal parties were facing hardship in communicat­ing and locating their vote.

It is pertinent to note that the mobile phone ser­vice has been temporarily suspended due to the law and order situation, right after start of the general elections process in the country.