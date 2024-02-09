Israel, US discuss plans for 'specific operations' in Gaza

In a Friday phone call, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed "specific military operations" in the Gaza Strip.

Gallant briefed Austin on developments about the war on Gaza, detailing the ongoing operations of the Israeli army, said a statement by the Israeli Defense Ministry.

He also shared information about recent findings, including alleged “tunnels where hostages were held, weapon stockpiles, and funds transferred from Iran directly to Hamas’ leadership," it added.

Gallant also addressed the planning process for specific operations in additional areas in Gaza Strip, the statement said, without providing further details. Israel has threatened to move into the city of Rafah – where about a million Palestinians have sought shelter – a move the US has expressed opposition to.

The discussion of military operations comes while negotiations are taking place over a US-Qatari-Egyptian proposal for a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire in Gaza.

Despite the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 27,947 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 67,459 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.